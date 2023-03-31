Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) Now Covered by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Equities research analysts at Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on IAS. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Integral Ad Science from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Integral Ad Science presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.14.
Shares of NASDAQ:IAS opened at $13.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Integral Ad Science has a 12 month low of $6.63 and a 12 month high of $15.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.24 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.51 and a 200 day moving average of $9.54.
In other Integral Ad Science news, COO Oleg Bershadsky sold 100,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total value of $1,359,781.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Tom Sharma sold 13,243 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $185,402.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Oleg Bershadsky sold 100,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total transaction of $1,359,781.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 119,145 shares of company stock worth $1,615,419. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,250,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science during the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Petrus Trust Company LTA boosted its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 158.5% during the 3rd quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA now owns 28,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 17,557 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science during the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,008,000. 96.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.
