Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) Now Covered by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Equities research analysts at Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on IAS. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Integral Ad Science from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Integral Ad Science presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.14.

Integral Ad Science Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IAS opened at $13.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Integral Ad Science has a 12 month low of $6.63 and a 12 month high of $15.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.24 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.51 and a 200 day moving average of $9.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Integral Ad Science ( NASDAQ:IAS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. Integral Ad Science had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 1.95%. The business had revenue of $117.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.74 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Integral Ad Science will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Integral Ad Science news, COO Oleg Bershadsky sold 100,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total value of $1,359,781.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Tom Sharma sold 13,243 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $185,402.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Oleg Bershadsky sold 100,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total transaction of $1,359,781.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 119,145 shares of company stock worth $1,615,419. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Integral Ad Science

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,250,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science during the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Petrus Trust Company LTA boosted its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 158.5% during the 3rd quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA now owns 28,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 17,557 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science during the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,008,000. 96.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Integral Ad Science Company Profile

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

