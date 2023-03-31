Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Short Interest Up 14.4% in March

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,920,000 shares, a growth of 14.4% from the February 28th total of 70,720,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.58 on Friday, hitting $32.67. 59,724,060 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,013,375. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.17 and its 200 day moving average is $28.04. The company has a market capitalization of $135.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.81. Intel has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $52.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company’s revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Intel will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 74.49%.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner bought 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at $486,680.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 20,500 shares of company stock worth $549,768. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 173.6% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 539,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $26,761,000 after purchasing an additional 342,649 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its stake in Intel by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Intel by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,863,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $290,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,247 shares during the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $20.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Intel from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Intel in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.69.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

