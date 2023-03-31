Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) PT Lowered to $79.00

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $82.00 to $79.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 119.32% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.82.

Intellia Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NTLA opened at $36.02 on Friday. Intellia Therapeutics has a one year low of $32.44 and a one year high of $78.58. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NTLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.40) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.40). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 909.78% and a negative return on equity of 48.70%. The business had revenue of $13.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics will post -5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, CFO Glenn Goddard sold 2,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $90,308.67. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,182.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intellia Therapeutics news, CEO John M. Leonard sold 6,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $248,302.33. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 766,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,533,558.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glenn Goddard sold 2,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $90,308.67. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,182.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,608 shares of company stock valued at $431,934. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intellia Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 87,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,889,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

