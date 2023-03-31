Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Acquires 319 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 33.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,275 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMGN. Culbertson A N & Co Inc increased its position in shares of Amgen by 19.8% in the third quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 1,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,097 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $235,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 7.3% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 18,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Amgen by 5.7% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 490,102 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $119,241,000 after purchasing an additional 26,471 shares in the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amgen Stock Performance

AMGN stock opened at $241.50 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $223.30 and a 1-year high of $296.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $239.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $254.27. The firm has a market cap of $128.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.65.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.05. Amgen had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 359.47%. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.36 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 70.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Amgen from $268.00 to $258.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Amgen from $299.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Amgen from $307.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.44.

Amgen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

Further Reading

