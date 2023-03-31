Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Cuts Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC cut its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 52.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,117 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EEM. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 39,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 5,536 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 38,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 8,905 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 140.3% in the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 31,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 18,525 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advisors Network Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14.4% in the third quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 67,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,367,000 after buying an additional 8,554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EEM stock opened at $39.51 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $33.49 and a 12 month high of $46.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.19.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

