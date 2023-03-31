Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Lowers Stake in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM – Get Rating) by 95.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154,184 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 252.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at $225,000. RHS Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 11.2% during the third quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 12,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 12,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 4,532 shares during the last quarter.

IMTM opened at $32.21 on Friday. iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $26.44 and a 12 month high of $36.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $914.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.80.

The iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (IMTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries, ex-US. The momentum-selected stocks are weighted by market cap and momentum. IMTM was launched on Jan 13, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

