Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Makes New $224,000 Investment in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELV. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 87.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Elevance Health from $609.00 to $597.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $580.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $550.00 to $565.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $584.26.

Elevance Health Stock Up 0.6 %

ELV stock opened at $458.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $475.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $489.94. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $440.02 and a 52-week high of $549.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.85.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.20 by $0.03. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The business had revenue of $39.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.72 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Elevance Health news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total transaction of $6,714,986.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,435 shares in the company, valued at $22,876,230.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

Featured Articles

