Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Reduces Stock Position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 758 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 15,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 12,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 70,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the period.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA PZA opened at $23.64 on Friday. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.65 and a 52-week high of $24.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.03.

About Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF

The Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade, tax-exempt debt publicly issued by a US state with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PZA was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

