Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Takes Position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 24,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $728,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 46,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after buying an additional 24,000 shares during the period.
Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of SPHD opened at $41.63 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.86. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $38.33 and a 12-month high of $49.61.
Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.
