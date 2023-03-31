International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Brand Asset Management Group Inc.

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,244 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBM stock traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $130.16. 648,926 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,093,335. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.99. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $115.54 and a 12 month high of $153.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.38 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 375.00%.

IBM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.73.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

