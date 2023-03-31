International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Stake Raised by Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,941 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Affirmative Financial Network purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 14,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 12,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 12,514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. 55.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of IBM stock opened at $129.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.99. The company has a market capitalization of $117.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.42, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $115.54 and a twelve month high of $153.21.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.61 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.38 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 375.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Moffett Nathanson raised International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.73.

About International Business Machines

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.