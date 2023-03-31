Internet Computer Hits 1-Day Volume of $27.86 Million (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 30th. Over the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Internet Computer token can now be bought for approximately $5.08 or 0.00018035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Internet Computer has a total market capitalization of $1.51 billion and approximately $27.86 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Internet Computer alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00061704 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00039724 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000242 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006835 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000789 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001294 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003116 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001293 BTC.

Internet Computer Token Profile

Internet Computer (CRYPTO:ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 497,231,696 tokens and its circulating supply is 298,098,989 tokens. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Internet Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Internet Computer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.