Internet Computer Self Reported Market Cap Hits $1.55 Billion (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. Internet Computer has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion and $31.35 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded up 5.3% against the dollar. One Internet Computer token can currently be bought for about $5.20 or 0.00018279 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Internet Computer alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00062481 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00039218 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000243 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00007010 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000792 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003118 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001290 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 59.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Internet Computer Token Profile

Internet Computer (CRYPTO:ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 497,232,652 tokens and its circulating supply is 298,099,984 tokens. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Internet Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Internet Computer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.