Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) Shares Purchased by Resonant Capital Advisors LLC

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 563.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 569,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 483,585 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 1.5% of Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $11,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 28,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 45,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 92,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

BSCN traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $21.08. The company had a trading volume of 69,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,826. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.82 and a 1-year high of $21.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.97.

About Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. The fund will unwind in December 2023 and return all capital to investors.

