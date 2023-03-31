Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) Shares Acquired by Resonant Capital Advisors LLC

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating) by 41.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,787 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 72.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,236,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,862 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $17,483,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 96.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,766,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,943,000 after buying an additional 868,140 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 925.2% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 930,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,557,000 after buying an additional 839,659 shares during the period. Finally, GPM Growth Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,014,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,273. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $19.74 and a 12 month high of $20.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.13.

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.