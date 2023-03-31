Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ) Shares Sold by Royal Harbor Partners LLC

Royal Harbor Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,781 shares during the quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC owned about 0.52% of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 4,876 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 6,550 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 101,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after buying an additional 10,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 2,500.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 163,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,858,000 after buying an additional 156,938 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSMQ traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $23.79. The stock had a trading volume of 8,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,112. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.67 and a 200 day moving average of $23.44. Invesco BulletShares has a twelve month low of $22.74 and a twelve month high of $24.38.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.049 per share. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2026. BSMQ was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

