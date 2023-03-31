Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) Shares Acquired by Jmac Enterprises LLC

Jmac Enterprises LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,282 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC owned about 0.09% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF worth $1,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF stock opened at $271.86 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $266.26 and a 200 day moving average of $252.47. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $213.47 and a 12 month high of $298.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.16.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RYT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

