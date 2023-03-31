Investment Management of Virginia LLC Acquires New Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 13,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 26,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,123,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,116,000 after buying an additional 6,557 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 48,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,292,000 after buying an additional 5,656 shares during the period. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,622,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $152.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $153.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.32. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $132.64 and a 52 week high of $165.04. The company has a market capitalization of $65.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

