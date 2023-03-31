Investment Management of Virginia LLC Has $963,000 Position in Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC raised its position in Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK – Get Rating) by 78.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 418,840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183,515 shares during the quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in Shattuck Labs were worth $963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shattuck Labs by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 170,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 4,010 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Shattuck Labs by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 4,320 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Shattuck Labs by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 452,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after buying an additional 5,181 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Shattuck Labs stock opened at $2.85 on Friday. Shattuck Labs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.85 and a twelve month high of $5.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.00.

STTK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Shattuck Labs from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Shattuck Labs from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Shattuck Labs in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

