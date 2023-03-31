Investment Management of Virginia LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC cut its position in shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,253 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,595 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in Vicor were worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Vicor during the fourth quarter worth $1,172,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Vicor by 3.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 207,597 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,277,000 after buying an additional 6,686 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Vicor during the third quarter worth $191,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its position in Vicor by 2.1% during the third quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 14,439 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Vicor by 2.4% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 29,111 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. 41.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vicor alerts:

Vicor Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ VICR opened at $46.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.18 and a beta of 1.34. Vicor Co. has a 52 week low of $38.71 and a 52 week high of $82.39.

Insider Activity

Vicor ( NASDAQ:VICR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $105.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.23 million. Vicor had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 7.08%. Vicor’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share.

In related news, Director Andrew D’amico sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Andrew D’amico sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Sean Crilly sold 23,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total transaction of $997,931.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,527.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,170 shares of company stock worth $1,127,932 over the last three months. Insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VICR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum cut shares of Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Vicor in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vicor in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Vicor

(Get Rating)

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vicor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.