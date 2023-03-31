Investors Buy High Volume of Arconic Call Options (NYSE:ARNC)

Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors acquired 5,027 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 119% compared to the typical volume of 2,291 call options.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ARNC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Arconic from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Arconic in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark decreased their price target on Arconic from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Arconic from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARNC. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP bought a new position in Arconic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Arconic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arconic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Arconic in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its position in Arconic by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARNC stock traded down $0.28 on Friday, reaching $26.35. 740,520 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,115,794. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.99 and a 200-day moving average of $22.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Arconic has a one year low of $16.33 and a one year high of $31.24.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Arconic had a negative net margin of 2.03% and a positive return on equity of 9.06%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arconic will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions.

