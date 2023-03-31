Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS)

Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors purchased 21,998 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 141% compared to the average volume of 9,140 put options.

Amyris Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Amyris stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.36. 732,828 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,171,629. The stock has a market capitalization of $496.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.10. Amyris has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $5.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.00.

Institutional Trading of Amyris

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amyris during the 4th quarter valued at $2,007,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Amyris by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,109,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,079,000 after buying an additional 949,232 shares during the last quarter. EVR Research LP bought a new stake in shares of Amyris during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,628,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in Amyris by 136.5% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,258,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 726,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Amyris by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,793,472 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,797,000 after purchasing an additional 712,965 shares during the last quarter. 43.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Amyris

AMRS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amyris in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Amyris from $2.00 to $1.50 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Amyris from $22.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.63.

Amyris, Inc engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to the health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

