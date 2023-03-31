Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS)

Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors purchased 21,998 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 141% compared to the average volume of 9,140 put options.
Amyris Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of Amyris stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.36. 732,828 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,171,629. The stock has a market capitalization of $496.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.10. Amyris has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $5.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.00.
Institutional Trading of Amyris
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amyris during the 4th quarter valued at $2,007,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Amyris by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,109,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,079,000 after buying an additional 949,232 shares during the last quarter. EVR Research LP bought a new stake in shares of Amyris during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,628,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in Amyris by 136.5% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,258,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 726,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Amyris by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,793,472 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,797,000 after purchasing an additional 712,965 shares during the last quarter. 43.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Amyris
Amyris, Inc engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to the health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Amyris (AMRS)
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze, Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
- Walmart Shares Jump on Evercore Analyst Upgrade
Receive News & Ratings for Amyris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amyris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.