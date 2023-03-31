iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Shares Bought by Selective Wealth Management Inc.

Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Get Rating) by 187.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,295 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,348 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF comprises 1.8% of Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Selective Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF worth $3,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 8,200.0% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $210,000.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SGOV traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $100.58. The stock had a trading volume of 569,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,253,506. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.96 and a fifty-two week high of $100.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.24.

