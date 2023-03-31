iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 769,342 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 64% from the previous session’s volume of 467,694 shares.The stock last traded at $52.14 and had previously closed at $51.74.

iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.55.

Institutional Trading of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IGLB. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 33.3% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 47,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after buying an additional 856 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

The iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGLB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (10+ Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with at least 10 years remaining in maturity. IGLB was launched on Dec 8, 2009 and is managed by BlackRock.

