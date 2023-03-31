iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Saxon Interests Inc.

Saxon Interests Inc. cut its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,455 shares during the period. Saxon Interests Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 487.0% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of BATS IEFA traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.54. The company had a trading volume of 6,069,153 shares. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

