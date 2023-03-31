iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTD – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 5,181,006 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 463% from the previous session’s volume of 919,973 shares.The stock last traded at $24.81 and had previously closed at $24.81.

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.73.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF

(Get Rating)

The iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (IBTD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2023 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2023. The fund will terminate in December 2023. IBTD was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.