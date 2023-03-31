iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Sold by Autus Asset Management LLC

Autus Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,748 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 24.9% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Patron Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 8,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $94.53. 940,816 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,536,137. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.33. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $88.00 and a 52 week high of $101.95.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%.

(Get Rating)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.