iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NYSEARCA:EMXC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NYSEARCA:EMXC – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,378,106 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 107% from the previous session’s volume of 664,150 shares.The stock last traded at $49.39 and had previously closed at $49.34.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.87.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

