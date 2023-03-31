iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU) Holdings Lowered by RHS Financial LLC

RHS Financial LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,712 shares during the period. RHS Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF were worth $742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Index Fund Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $629,000. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 290,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 108,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 12,179 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $360,000. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $11,814,000.

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,733. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.66 and its 200 day moving average is $23.05. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.83. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $19.53 and a 52-week high of $26.01.

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

