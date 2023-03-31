iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by RHS Financial LLC

RHS Financial LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,223 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up about 3.3% of RHS Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. RHS Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $4,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:USMV traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.94. The stock had a trading volume of 3,267,993 shares. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.76. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

