iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Sold by Selective Wealth Management Inc.

Selective Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 387,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,042,000 after buying an additional 98,435 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 37,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 18,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 8,086 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $351,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,313,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS QUAL traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $122.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,530,144 shares. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63. The company has a market capitalization of $18.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $120.81 and its 200 day moving average is $116.01.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

