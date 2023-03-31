iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Short Interest Update

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500,000 shares, a decrease of 15.5% from the February 28th total of 8,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,634,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

PFF stock opened at $30.94 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.68. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $29.63 and a 12-month high of $36.51. The firm has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.48.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.37%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 10.6% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 17,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 38,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. now owns 67,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.55% of the company’s stock.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

