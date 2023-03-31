iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Bought by Red Door Wealth Management LLC

Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 431.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,096 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,950 shares during the quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IWB. Buckingham Strategic Partners grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 16,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,351,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $223.39. 112,419 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 806,164. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $221.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.20. The company has a market cap of $28.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $192.01 and a fifty-two week high of $256.17.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

