iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Holdings Boosted by Saxon Interests Inc.

Saxon Interests Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 1,355.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 19,666 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 2.6% of Saxon Interests Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Saxon Interests Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $4,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $2.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $243.13. 485,921 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,732,715. The company has a market capitalization of $63.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.85. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $202.05 and a 1 year high of $285.76.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

