iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Holdings Trimmed by Jmac Enterprises LLC

Jmac Enterprises LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 80,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,418 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 4.8% of Jmac Enterprises LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $17,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $241.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $63.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $202.05 and a 52-week high of $285.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $233.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.85.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

