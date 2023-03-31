iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Acquired by Occidental Asset Management LLC

Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 3.5% of Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $12,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,062,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,275,651,000 after purchasing an additional 198,735 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,889,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,028,826,000 after acquiring an additional 180,303 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,002,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $631,734,000 after acquiring an additional 281,737 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,924,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $615,422,000 after acquiring an additional 8,812 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,242.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,894,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $608,932,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678,614 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

IWF stock traded up $3.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $244.12. 740,111 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,736,563. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $202.05 and a one year high of $285.76. The stock has a market cap of $64.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.85.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

