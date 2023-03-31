iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) is HMS Capital Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

HMS Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,163 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises 5.4% of HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $9,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWD opened at $150.40 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $134.09 and a 52-week high of $169.69. The stock has a market cap of $50.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $154.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.35.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

