iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Acquired by Jackson Square Capital LLC

Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 196.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

IWM stock opened at $176.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $185.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.37. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $162.50 and a one year high of $212.25.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

