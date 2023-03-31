iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Shares Bought by Clear Creek Financial Management LLC

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 1,852.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,478 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 120,949 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF accounts for 2.8% of Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC owned 0.18% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $12,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJJ. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Country Trust Bank raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 70.7% during the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJJ traded up $1.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $102.36. 128,244 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 576,925. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.41 and its 200-day moving average is $102.64. The company has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.16. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $89.62 and a 1-year high of $116.78.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.