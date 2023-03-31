iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 52.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 432,012 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148,148 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.58% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $39,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meredith Wealth Planning bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $499,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 231,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,007,000 after acquiring an additional 18,337 shares during the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $510,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $73,000.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IJS traded up $1.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $93.61. 300,211 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 600,799. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.16. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.16. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $82.09 and a twelve month high of $106.93.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.