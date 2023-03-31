iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF (TSE:XIU) Shares Up 0.6%

iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF (TSE:XIU – Get Rating) traded up 0.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$30.38 and last traded at C$30.31. 1,903,698 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 2,718,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$30.14.

iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$30.85 and a 200-day moving average of C$30.21.

iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.259 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. This is a boost from iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd.

iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index Fund seeks to provide long-term capital growth by replicating, to the extent possible, the performance of the S&P/TSX 60 Index through investments in the constituent issuers of such index, net of expenses. The Index is comprised of 60 of the largest (by market capitalization) and liquid securities listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), selected by Standard & Poor’s (S&P) using its industrial classifications and guidelines for evaluating issuer capitalization, liquidity and fundamentals.

