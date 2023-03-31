iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Position Trimmed by LexAurum Advisors LLC

LexAurum Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 106.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,108,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,471,000 after buying an additional 1,086,084 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,275,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP grew its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 520,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,977,000 after purchasing an additional 183,059 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 4,871.5% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 185,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,369,000 after purchasing an additional 181,998 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,276,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IHI opened at $53.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.77. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 0.88. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12-month low of $46.21 and a 12-month high of $62.55.

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

