iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Shares Acquired by Clear Creek Financial Management LLC

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,067 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 36,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 5,319.1% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 241,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,399,000 after purchasing an additional 86,027 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,062,000.

Shares of IHI traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.77. The stock had a trading volume of 190,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,363. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.77. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 0.88. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.21 and a fifty-two week high of $62.55.

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

