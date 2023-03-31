iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Sold by Selective Wealth Management Inc.

Selective Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,389 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 176.4% in the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 615,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,246,000 after buying an additional 392,894 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 307,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,984,000 after buying an additional 35,180 shares during the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $258,000. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 70,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after buying an additional 4,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 13,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,347,775 shares. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.07 and its 200 day moving average is $22.92.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.