Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 31,200,238 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 6% from the previous session’s volume of 33,199,441 shares.The stock last traded at $4.86 and had previously closed at $4.80.

Itaú Unibanco Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.66.

Itaú Unibanco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be paid a $0.037 dividend. This is a positive change from Itaú Unibanco’s previous Variable dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.76%.

Institutional Trading of Itaú Unibanco

About Itaú Unibanco

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in Itaú Unibanco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Itaú Unibanco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Itaú Unibanco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 8,353 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

