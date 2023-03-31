Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Posted by on Mar 31st, 2023

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUBGet Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 31,200,238 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 6% from the previous session’s volume of 33,199,441 shares.The stock last traded at $4.86 and had previously closed at $4.80.

Itaú Unibanco Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.66.

Itaú Unibanco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be paid a $0.037 dividend. This is a positive change from Itaú Unibanco’s previous Variable dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.76%.

Institutional Trading of Itaú Unibanco

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in Itaú Unibanco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Itaú Unibanco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Itaú Unibanco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 8,353 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

About Itaú Unibanco

(Get Rating)

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.