Izotropic (OTCMKTS:IZOZF) Trading Down 6.4%

Izotropic Co. (OTCMKTS:IZOZF – Get Rating) shares fell 6.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.29 and last traded at $0.29. 35,117 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 35,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.44.
Izotropic Corporation, a MedTech company, commercializes diagnostic products for breast cancer. It develops and commercializes breast CT Imaging system; and 3D CT breast imaging platform for the earlier detection and diagnosis of breast cancer. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Surrey, Canada.
