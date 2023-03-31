Jackson Square Capital LLC Acquires 2,612 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,984 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,612 shares during the quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 16,581,731 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $332,795,000 after buying an additional 74,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,271,811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $362,211,000 after buying an additional 536,935 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,578,909 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $272,522,000 after buying an additional 248,401 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,478,973 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $230,383,000 after buying an additional 607,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 296.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,552,656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,902,000 after buying an additional 7,891,037 shares during the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
RF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.58.
Insider Activity
Regions Financial Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $18.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.74. Regions Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $13.94 and a twelve month high of $24.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.22.
Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Regions Financial had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.
Regions Financial Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 35.24%.
Regions Financial Company Profile
Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.
Further Reading
