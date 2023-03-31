Jackson Square Capital LLC Buys New Shares in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 32,446 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,277,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HAL. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in Halliburton by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 8,746,026 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $215,328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294,360 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Halliburton by 389.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,609,660 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $88,870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871,705 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Halliburton by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,988,632 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $187,804,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408,261 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Halliburton by 1,348.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,237,800 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $70,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083,346 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,767,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Halliburton news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 2,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total transaction of $107,409.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,856 shares in the company, valued at $459,894.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 5,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total value of $215,903.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 250,026 shares in the company, valued at $9,856,024.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 2,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total value of $107,409.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,894.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,359 shares of company stock valued at $1,179,733 over the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Halliburton Stock Up 0.4 %

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HAL. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Halliburton from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Halliburton in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.44.

HAL opened at $31.19 on Friday. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $23.30 and a 1-year high of $43.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.31 and a 200-day moving average of $35.36.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 7.74%. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.16 dividend. This is a boost from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.99%.

About Halliburton

(Get Rating)

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation segments. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

