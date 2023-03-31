Jackson Square Capital LLC Has $3.43 Million Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Jackson Square Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,347 shares during the quarter. Synopsys accounts for approximately 1.6% of Jackson Square Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $3,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Synopsys by 240.1% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 584,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $186,720,000 after purchasing an additional 412,846 shares during the last quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 15,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,832,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at about $247,000. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Synopsys Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ SNPS opened at $375.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $363.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $332.34. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $255.02 and a twelve month high of $391.17. The company has a market capitalization of $57.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.04, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 18.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on SNPS shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Synopsys from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $420.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $455.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $424.18.

Insider Transactions at Synopsys

In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,464 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.91, for a total value of $1,225,944.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,112 shares in the company, valued at $8,887,387.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.91, for a total value of $1,225,944.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,887,387.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 29,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.46, for a total value of $9,307,786.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,609 shares in the company, valued at $16,806,471.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,736 shares of company stock worth $21,590,891. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

Further Reading

