Jackson Square Capital LLC Has $4.52 Million Stock Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Jackson Square Capital LLC decreased its position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,387 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 18,906 shares during the quarter. Shell accounts for approximately 2.1% of Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $4,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in Shell in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 7.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on SHEL. Morgan Stanley cut Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Shell from GBX 2,900 ($35.63) to GBX 3,000 ($36.86) in a research report on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. AlphaValue raised shares of Shell to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shell currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,879.86.

Shell Stock Performance

Shell Increases Dividend

Shares of SHEL stock opened at $57.55 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.10 and a 200 day moving average of $56.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Shell plc has a 1 year low of $44.90 and a 1 year high of $62.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $0.575 dividend. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.14%.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

